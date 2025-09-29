© 2025 New England Public Media

'Spies In My Blood,' The Mammals, Argentinian orange wines

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 29, 2025 at 10:43 AM EDT
Alex Storozynski's new book is "Spies In My Blood: Secrets of a Polish Family’s Fight Against Nazis and Communists."
Today is full of intrigue.

Pulitzer Prize winning author Alex Storozynski joins us to talk about his academic exploration of free speech in the Eastern Bloc, which in turn leads him to incredible discoveries about his own family and their impact on both WWII and the modern day. all of which can be found in "Spies In My Blood: Secrets of a Polish Family’s Fight Against Nazis and Communists," his latest book about which he’ll speak at Elms College in Chicopee.

For Live Music Friday, a band that is no stranger to the Asparagus Valley makes another visit to celebrate their latest release. Hudson Valley based band The Mammals have been making music for this whole millennium, and just put out a sweeping double album titled "Touch Grass." We get to hear about their history and nuances and learn where you can see them in the 413 in the next few weeks.

And as the leaves change, so do our wine tastes and colors. We head to Tip Top Wine Shop in Easthampton to check out how skin contact brings beautiful autumnal hues with a Wine Thunderdome that explores Argentinian orange wines.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
