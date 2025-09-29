'Spies In My Blood,' The Mammals, Argentinian orange wines

Today is full of intrigue.

Pulitzer Prize winning author Alex Storozynski joins us to talk about his academic exploration of free speech in the Eastern Bloc, which in turn leads him to incredible discoveries about his own family and their impact on both WWII and the modern day. all of which can be found in "Spies In My Blood: Secrets of a Polish Family’s Fight Against Nazis and Communists," his latest book about which he’ll speak at Elms College in Chicopee.

For Live Music Friday, a band that is no stranger to the Asparagus Valley makes another visit to celebrate their latest release. Hudson Valley based band The Mammals have been making music for this whole millennium, and just put out a sweeping double album titled "Touch Grass." We get to hear about their history and nuances and learn where you can see them in the 413 in the next few weeks.

And as the leaves change, so do our wine tastes and colors. We head to Tip Top Wine Shop in Easthampton to check out how skin contact brings beautiful autumnal hues with a Wine Thunderdome that explores Argentinian orange wines.