Kosinski's Farm Stand, Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars live, 'The Turnaway Play' at the Shea

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 1, 2025 at 1:32 PM EDT
Kosinski's Farm Stand in Westfield, Massachusetts.
1 of 2  — _Kosinskis.jpg
Kosinski's Farm Stand in Westfield, Massachusetts.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Sally Baby's Silver Dollars play live at NEPM Studios.
2 of 2  — SallysSilverDollars.jpg
Sally Baby's Silver Dollars play live at NEPM Studios.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Science and the arts combine voltron-like, which is a reference that dates us, but bear with.

We’re off to Westfield to see the farm stand created when two science teachers made an enemies to lovers story real, and use their day jobs to make the growing better for the planet. Kosinski's Farm Stand may have started with a rivalry between a blueberry and a strawberry farm, but today it’s fruit, produce, fruit wines, baked goods and so much more. We speak with Sue Kosinski about the place of family and the plans that have evolved over the years and their 100 acres.

We’ll also have a rare Live Music Tuesday with the gumbo-fueled sounds of Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars as they make a stop in Northampton, celebrating the recent release of a new eponymous EP, and the genre agnostic sounds of New Orleans with their show tonight at the Parlor Room.

And at the Shea Theater, it’s in the performances that emerge from the real lives of women across the country. "The Turnaway Play" is based on the experiences of those who were refused abortions and the repercussions that has on their health, choices and more. We speak with folx from the production and the Massachusetts Medical Abortion Access Project about the very real impacts these decisions and this work can have.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith