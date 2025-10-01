Kosinski's Farm Stand, Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars live, 'The Turnaway Play' at the Shea

Science and the arts combine voltron-like, which is a reference that dates us, but bear with.

We’re off to Westfield to see the farm stand created when two science teachers made an enemies to lovers story real, and use their day jobs to make the growing better for the planet. Kosinski's Farm Stand may have started with a rivalry between a blueberry and a strawberry farm, but today it’s fruit, produce, fruit wines, baked goods and so much more. We speak with Sue Kosinski about the place of family and the plans that have evolved over the years and their 100 acres.

We’ll also have a rare Live Music Tuesday with the gumbo-fueled sounds of Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars as they make a stop in Northampton, celebrating the recent release of a new eponymous EP, and the genre agnostic sounds of New Orleans with their show tonight at the Parlor Room.

And at the Shea Theater, it’s in the performances that emerge from the real lives of women across the country. "The Turnaway Play" is based on the experiences of those who were refused abortions and the repercussions that has on their health, choices and more. We speak with folx from the production and the Massachusetts Medical Abortion Access Project about the very real impacts these decisions and this work can have.