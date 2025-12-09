Red Fire Farm, Interlink Foundation, Mr. Universe

We head to Granby where a new barn rises from the ashes of a tragedy at Red Fire Farm . They are in the middle of replacing the facility that burned to the ground almost two years ago, and doing it in a way that will help them provide more to the western Mass. community. We get a tour from Ryan and Sarah Voiland and hear about how you can help them finish the project.

We also hear about a new foundation seeking to get more folx to read more work from the global south. Interlink Publishing has just launched non-profit Interlink Foundation , aiming to inform and expand public discourse on issues of global significance and preserve and archive cultural heritage in the face of erasure and censorship. We speak with Michel and Hannah Moushabeck about this new endeavor, how it fits along with their current publishing house, and their upcoming holiday market where you can learn even more.