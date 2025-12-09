Red Fire Farm, Interlink Foundation, Mr. Universe

© 2025 New England Public Media

We head to Granby where a new barn rises from the ashes of a tragedy at Red Fire Farm. They are in the middle of replacing the facility that burned to the ground almost two years ago, and doing it in a way that will help them provide more to the western Mass. community. We get a tour from Ryan and Sarah Voiland and hear about how you can help them finish the project.

We also hear about a new foundation seeking to get more folx to read more work from the global south. Interlink Publishing has just launched non-profit Interlink Foundation, aiming to inform and expand public discourse on issues of global significance and preserve and archive cultural heritage in the face of erasure and censorship. We speak with Michel and Hannah Moushabeck about this new endeavor, how it fits along with their current publishing house, and their upcoming holiday market where you can learn even more. 

Plus Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, talks with us about returning to the Asteroid Bennu, the important building blocks of life that can be found there, and what this could mean for us on earth and future explorations.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
