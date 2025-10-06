'Tell Her This' at Bombyx, 413 housing crisis, Live Music Friday with Jeffrey Foucault

We saw two days of community storytelling focused on the experiences of women told in their own time and words. The "Tell Her This" podcast comes to Bombyx in Florence for two days of very different live storytelling experiences. We speak with its creator Rochelle Rice about the importance of these stories to the ways we learn about ourselves, and teach those coming after us about the world

We’ll continue to check out the report released by Way Finders and UMass Amherst Donahue Institute about the housing crisis as it impacts the four counties of western Mass with Way Finders president and CEO Keith Fairey and Donohue Institute senior researcher Kerry Spitzer as we speculate about what could happen if the suggestions from the report were implemented, and how home ownership is affected by the ongoing shortage.

And Live Music Friday brings the intrepid and insightful Jeffrey Foucault to our studio before he brings the tracks of his album "Universal Fire" to life on the Iron Horse stage Saturday, Oct. 4, and explores some of the sparks that ignite his songwriting and musical journey.

