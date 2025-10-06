© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

'Tell Her This' at Bombyx, 413 housing crisis, Live Music Friday with Jeffrey Foucault

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 6, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT
Two black women smile at the camera, one in a striped shirt, the other with dredlocks and glasses.
1 of 2  — Fab 413: Rochelle Rice
Rochelle Rice (left) of the "Tell Her This" Podcast and music group Sweet Honey in the Rock visit the NEPM Studios
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
A man in red hat plays a guitar as he sits at a table in front of a brick wall, surrounded by lights and microphones.
2 of 2  — Fab 413: Jeffrey Foucault
Jeffrey Foucault performs at the NEPM Studios
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We saw two days of community storytelling focused on the experiences of women told in their own time and words. The "Tell Her This" podcast comes to Bombyx in Florence for two days of very different live storytelling experiences. We speak with its creator Rochelle Rice about the importance of these stories to the ways we learn about ourselves, and teach those coming after us about the world

We’ll continue to check out the report released by Way Finders and UMass Amherst Donahue Institute about the housing crisis as it impacts the four counties of western Mass with Way Finders president and CEO Keith Fairey and Donohue Institute senior researcher Kerry Spitzer as we speculate about what could happen if the suggestions from the report were implemented, and how home ownership is affected by the ongoing shortage.

And Live Music Friday brings the intrepid and insightful Jeffrey Foucault to our studio before he brings the tracks of his album "Universal Fire" to life on the Iron Horse stage Saturday, Oct. 4, and explores some of the sparks that ignite his songwriting and musical journey.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING ARTS & CULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
