The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Edo Mor's Sabich with Dogo du Togo, "Hard Boiled" series at Triplex Cinema, Congressman McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 24, 2025 at 11:23 AM EDT
Edo Mor of Secret Planet (center) shares tahini shortbread with the hosts of The Fabulous 413 at the NEPM Studios
1 of 2  — Fab 413: Edo Mor
Congressman Jim McGovern (left) and Monte Belmonte relax at Hawks & Reed in Greenfield at the end of The March for the Food Bank 14.
2 of 2  — McGovern and Monte : FAB413
Today, we dabble with our fascination of the darker elements of daily life

A new series showing second wave noir films is starting at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington. From Chinatown, to Night Moves, to Point Blank and beyond, each film takes the unrest in our culture and distills it and we’ll speak with creative director Ben Elliot and board member Emmy-nominated director Matthew Penn about the appeal of watching stark realities on screen..

Plus we’ll hear from the force behind the Secret Planet Music CSA Edo Mor, who’re bringing the afro-dance-psych band Dogo du Togo to the Iron Horse this Saturday. But the show will also be a resurgence of a culinary popup from Mor that he’s launched in the past, so we’ll hear from the renaissance man himself about the history and culture of the Sabich.

Plus our weekly chat with US Representative Jim McGovern, who’s getting ready for the upcoming march for the food bank, but definitely has thoughts about the government being shutdown for nearly a month, plus we’ll get his reflections on the no kings day protests, and your listener questions.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFILM & MOVIESMUSICFOODGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith