© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mayor Jennifer Macksey, Square Roots Farm, and Mr. Universe on "Frankenstein"

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 27, 2025 at 11:12 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Current North Adams mayor Jennifer Macksey
1 of 4  — Fab 413: Jennifer Macksey
Current North Adams mayor Jennifer Macksey
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Jake Levin of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures (left) and Michael Gallagher, owner of Square Roots Farm
2 of 4  — Fab 413: Square Roots Farm Michael Gallagher and Jake Levin of BAV
Jake Levin of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures (left) and Michael Gallagher, owner of Square Roots Farm
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
A curious, wandering chicken at Square Roots Farm in Lanesborough
3 of 4  — Fab 413: Square Roots Chicken
A curious, wandering chicken at Square Roots Farm in Lanesborough
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Hampshire college professor Salman Hameed (left) speaks with Monte Belmonte.
4 of 4  — Mr. Universe on black holes
Hampshire college professor Salman Hameed (left) speaks with Monte Belmonte.
courtesy of Salman Hameed

We turn our attention to a third city in western Mass that is having an election this year, North Adams

The first of those candidates is the incumbent Jennifer Macksey, who is seeking a third term in the office. We’ll explore some of the issues that arose in a recent debate including housing, staffing, and transparency at City Hall, as well as hear more of how she’s currently leading the city into new projects.

We’ll also check out a crop that is well suited to the Berkshires: Chicken! And cows and pigs as it turns out, and Square Roots Farm is raising all of the above. We meet with proprietor Michael Gallagher, and Jake Levin of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures to hear about his journey to farming, and some of the lengths the farm has gone to insure a more ethical meat for the people.

And Mr. Universe, Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed puts on his film buff hat to talk about Gulliermo del Toro’s latest movie Frankenstein, and takes a closer look at the science-y core of its fiction sandwich, and the questions about humanity the work still poses.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREAGRICULTURESCIENCEFILM & MOVIESMr. UniverseELECTIONSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith