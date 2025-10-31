© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Folklorist Jeff Belanger, Hors d'Oeuvres, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 31, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
It is the spooky season, which means it’s time to delve into many uncanny fables new and old of the area with folklorist, journalist and explorer of the unexplained Jeff Belanger. In addition to being our guide to the more interesting tales of New England, he is celebrating the release of his latest book, “Wicked Strange," and two upcoming shows on our very own NEPM TV.

We also head to Easthampton to learn more about the inaugural run of the F*ing Awesome Game Show. We talk to mastermind Hors d’Oeuvres about this labor of love, the call to make a game show for western Mass., the many props and inspirations that have contributed to the experience and how you can participate in making it even better.

And Congressman Jim McGovern has a lot on his mind. We pepper him with listener questions about the now 4-week-long government shutdown, military operations in the Gulf of Mexico, and the precarious positions of SNAP benefits and health insurance for Americans in need. Plus we get his take on the upcoming NYC election, which may indicate a greater sea of change.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
