Folklorist Jeff Belanger, Hors d'Oeuvres, McGoverning with McGovern

It is the spooky season, which means it’s time to delve into many uncanny fables new and old of the area with folklorist, journalist and explorer of the unexplained Jeff Belanger . In addition to being our guide to the more interesting tales of New England, he is celebrating the release of his latest book, “Wicked Strange," and two upcoming shows on our very own NEPM TV.

We also head to Easthampton to learn more about the inaugural run of the F*ing Awesome Game Show . We talk to mastermind Hors d’Oeuvres about this labor of love, the call to make a game show for western Mass., the many props and inspirations that have contributed to the experience and how you can participate in making it even better.