'A Happening' at the Shea, Chilean wines, 'Rocky Horror'

The veil is thin and thus we are getting down with the weird and uncanny, which ultimately is a mirror of ourselves. Which is to say that today, we’re getting all dressed up and festive for Halloween.

Even the Shea Theater is getting all dressed up and bringing folx into its transformed bowels for an interactive evening of performance. “ A Happening V: The Bestiary ” is inviting the public into the venue to experience this year’s theme that nods to a certain influential George Orwell classic. We get a tour of the many rooms, ideas and connections filling two days of activity from some of the 60+ artisans collaborating to make the magic happen, Kat Adler, Mo Schweiger, Sam Perry and Corey Laitman.

In Pittsfield, WANDER Berkshires is celebrating the 50th anniversary of a beloved cult classic with a showing and dance party. It’s pretty traditional to watch “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at midnight, but some folx may not know that, or have never seen it before, so we talk with Jay Santangelo about the event and other fun events that are happening in their all-welcoming space.