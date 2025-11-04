West Springfield mayoral candidates, Mr. Universe

We are generally arts and culture heavy and politics light, but seeing as tomorrow is election day and many local positions are up for grabs, we figured we’d put a pause in regular programming and go all in on one of the last contested races in western Mass.

So, today we focus our attention just across the river from our studios at NEPM to the mayoral race in West Springfield.

We hear from the incumbent candidate who is seeking a 4th term, William C. Reichelt , the youngest mayor in the city's history, to hear about the programs he’s looking forward to implementing, his stance on the issues of schools and consolidation, utilizing the city budget, moving public safety facilities and more.

And we talk to challenger Daniel O’Brien , who’s served as councilor at-large for an equal amount of years, but has raised questions about Mittineague School , taxes for the town for those with fixed incomes, and even a reduction of the mayoral term back to 2 years.