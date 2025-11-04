© 2025 New England Public Media

West Springfield mayoral candidates, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 4, 2025 at 9:08 AM EST
In the run-up to election day and the race for mayor in West Springfield, Mass., the incumbent William Reichelt and Town Councilor Daniel O'Brien debated October 15, 2025 on WWLP.
We are generally arts and culture heavy and politics light, but seeing as tomorrow is election day and many local positions are up for grabs, we figured we’d put a pause in regular programming and go all in on one of the last contested races in western Mass.

So, today we focus our attention just across the river from our studios at NEPM to the mayoral race in West Springfield.

We hear from the incumbent candidate who is seeking a 4th term, William C. Reichelt, the youngest mayor in the city's history, to hear about the programs he’s looking forward to implementing, his stance on the issues of schools and consolidation, utilizing the city budget, moving public safety facilities and more.

And we talk to challenger Daniel O’Brien, who’s served as councilor at-large for an equal amount of years, but has raised questions about Mittineague School, taxes for the town for those with fixed incomes, and even a reduction of the mayoral term back to 2 years.

Plus, as a brief respite from the municipal debate, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, joins us to witness the beer-adjacent birth of a brand new baby solar system.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
