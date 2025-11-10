© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Center School, musician East Forest, Thunderdome at Tip Top

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 10, 2025 at 9:23 AM EST
The Fabulous 413 speaks to artist and musician East Forest.
The Fabulous 413 speaks to faculty at the Center School in their new building in Greenfield, MA.
We’re finding new ways to learn and helping those new ways to thrive.

We head up to Greenfield to the Center School, where innovative approaches in educating well-rounded and adjusted small humans have found a new home. As we get a tour of their new building with some of the staff and teachers there, we hear about the change that inter-generational, integrated classrooms can have, and how a new fundraising campaign hopes to help them continue their educational work long into the future.

We also chat with multi-disciplinary artist and podcaster East Forest, who will perform at the Hope Center for the Arts this Saturday. We hear how he links music to film, perhaps also to psychedelics, the connections of various types of sound he seeks to create, and what spectacles will arrive in Springfield on Nov. 8.

And at Tip Top Wine Shop in Easthampton, owners Lauren Clark and Miranda Brown take us to France for a Thunderdome that becomes a lesson about cork bleed and cork taint that is important to consider for anyone who likes to imbibe.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
