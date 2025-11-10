Center School, musician East Forest, Thunderdome at Tip Top

We’re finding new ways to learn and helping those new ways to thrive.

We head up to Greenfield to the Center School , where innovative approaches in educating well-rounded and adjusted small humans have found a new home. As we get a tour of their new building with some of the staff and teachers there, we hear about the change that inter-generational, integrated classrooms can have, and how a new fundraising campaign hopes to help them continue their educational work long into the future.

We also chat with multi-disciplinary artist and podcaster East Forest, who will perform at the Hope Center for the Arts this Saturday. We hear how he links music to film, perhaps also to psychedelics, the connections of various types of sound he seeks to create, and what spectacles will arrive in Springfield on Nov. 8.