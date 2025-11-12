Jewish Book Month, interfaith concert 'Yearnings,' Mr. Universe

Today we examine the connective tissue of faith and culture.

In Florence at the Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity this Thursday, a panel of musicians will come together to explore the ways sound and spirituality converge. “Yearnings” will look at the ways spiritual beliefs differ in sound and how the music of faith brings us all together. We talk with the show’s creator, Joey Baron, with the music director, Kevin Sharpe , about the collaborations that fuel the event.

It’s Jewish Book Month , and we’re celebrating with two new children’s books, one about a trailblazer in the Supreme Court, and one about the history of celebrating Jewish books. Firstly, “ What Louis Brandeis Knows ” tells the history of the first Jewish Supreme Court justice from his beginnings in Kentucky to the court cases that paved his way to the nation’s highest judicial court. And “ Fanny’s Big Idea ” shows Jewish Book Week’s origins in Boston’s library system. We speak to the author of both books, Richard Michelson about writing history for young folx and what other ways you can celebrate the month.