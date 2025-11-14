© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Author Alex Werth, CWC Chilly Challenge, Rep. McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:11 AM EST
We’re going from coast to coast with a new book from Alex Werth. “On Loop” is an examination of the collision of sound, politics, racism and culture in Oakland, CA and explores the influence these forces have had on the evolution of the city. We speak with the author before you have a chance to hear more about his writing and experiences at a book launch party this Nov. 18 at 33 Hawley in Northampton.

And in Amherst, we’re taking our own bodies to extremes to help support others. The CWC Chilly Challenge will bring people together to support the daily work of the Center for Women and Community on Nov. 15. We speak with Director of Programming and Development Kathie Cravelli about the daunting prospect of dunking yourself in very cold water as well as the services they provide beyond the campus of UMass.

And the government has just returned to session after the longest shut down in the nation’s history, but Rep. Jim McGovern has many thoughts about that process and what it’s done to his affiliated party. Plus he covers the threatened penalization of Massachusetts for fulfilling SNAP benefits, the albatross of the Epstein files and more.

