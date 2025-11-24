© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Artist Robin Crofut-Brittenham, Young@Heart Chorus, band LuxDeluxe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 24, 2025 at 4:18 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Local band LuxDeluxe plays on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
1 of 1  — IMG_7851.JPG
Local band LuxDeluxe plays on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

NEPM’s Hunger Awareness week gets an endcap with a tasty music sandwich, and the filling is birds.

It starts at the Berkshire Botanical Garden, where the watercolor paintings of Robin Crofut-Brittingham’s new book, “The Illuminated Book of Birds" are currently on display through the end of the month. We speak with the author and artist about her work and her event at the exhibit on Nov. 29.

Then, we head to Holyoke to meet with the most beloved octogenarian chorus in the world. The Young@Heart Chorus is performing a concert at the Northampton Academy of Music on Nov. 23, composed entirely of protest songs of many flavors. We speak with the co-musical director, Bob Cilman, and several of the performers about the ongoing need for songs that question the state of the world, and the ones that'll show up in their "10 Alarm Fire: We Won't Shut Up" program.

And for Live Music Friday, local band LuxDeluxe is making their post-Thanksgiving show at The Iron Horse in Northampton a tradition, but they are transforming this year’s concert into a benefit for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. We get a taste of the good times to be had with them on Nov. 28.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELive Music SessionsVISUAL ARTSBOOKSMUSICEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith