Artist Robin Crofut-Brittenham, Young@Heart Chorus, band LuxDeluxe

NEPM’s Hunger Awareness week gets an endcap with a tasty music sandwich, and the filling is birds.

It starts at the Berkshire Botanical Garden , where the watercolor paintings of Robin Crofut-Brittingham ’s new book, “The Illuminated Book of Birds" are currently on display through the end of the month. We speak with the author and artist about her work and her event at the exhibit on Nov. 29.

Then, we head to Holyoke to meet with the most beloved octogenarian chorus in the world. The Young@Heart Chorus is performing a concert at the Northampton Academy of Music on Nov. 23, composed entirely of protest songs of many flavors. We speak with the co-musical director, Bob Cilman, and several of the performers about the ongoing need for songs that question the state of the world, and the ones that'll show up in their " 10 Alarm Fire : We Won't Shut Up" program.