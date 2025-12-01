March for the Food Bank day 2

Today we conclude for 3-day, 46-mile traverse across the 4 counties of western Mass. to raise awareness of hunger and food insecurity as the 16th March for the Food Bank is in the midst of its longest leg, 26 miles from Hampshire into Franklin County.

We hear from many of the folx walking along the way including the executive director of the food bank, Andrew Morehouse; State Representatives Homar Gomez, Lindsay Sabadosa and Mindy Domb; State Senator Jo Comerford; and Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan.

We also hear about the agricultural side of this issue from CISA’s executive director, Jennifer Core, and farmer Ben Clark of Clarkdale Fruit Farms, while visiting some more of the 199 food pantries and meal sites that the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts supports day in and day out, including the Amherst Survival Center and UMass Amherst, an unlikely hub of food insecurity.

Plus, we check in with the man dressed as Fred Rogers himself, Monte Belmonte, as he and others push two empty shopping carts north to Greenfield.