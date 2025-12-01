© 2025 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

March for the Food Bank part 3

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 1, 2025 at 12:38 PM EST
Monte Belmonte, dressed as Mister Rogers, stands with Governor Maura Healey and NEPM President Matt Abramovitz at the 16th annual March for the Food Bank.
Monte Belmonte is with fellow marcher Sean Barry for the newly added Berkshire Mini March for the 16th annual March for the Food Bank.
The first-ever Berkshire Mini March takes a loop through Pittsfield for the 16th annual March for the Food Bank.
It’s part 3 of the March for the food Bank.

But you, say, wasn’t it just the past two days? Isn’t that enough marching? But the march has never ventured west into the last county that the Food Bank supports…. UNTIL NOW.

We share how the very first Berkshires Mini March sounded from its start at Hot Plate Brewing to 3 locations that support 30% of Pittsfield residents that are food insecure, Berkshire Dream Center, Mercado de Vida and the Pittsfield Community Food Pantry, each with very different ways that they serve the people of the western-most part of the state. We hear stories of the folx they service, how the Food Bank aids their daily work and more.

Then we hear from Governor Maura Healey, who joined Monte for a second time on the March for the Food Bank. She talks about the difficulties states are facing in light pauses to SNAP benefits, how hunger impacts the wellbeing of the commonwealth and its citizens, and how it fits into some of the other issues currently on her docket.

Plus, we hear yesterday’s totals from the March to End Hunger's end in Greenfield and tell you other ways to support the Food Bank, no walking necessary, with two musically driven events in Northampton happening tonight and Friday.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE HUNGER COMMUNITY ACTION GOVERNMENT & POLITICS GOVERNORS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
