March for the Food Bank part 3

It’s part 3 of the March for the food Bank.

But you, say, wasn’t it just the past two days? Isn’t that enough marching? But the march has never ventured west into the last county that the Food Bank supports…. UNTIL NOW.

We share how the very first Berkshires Mini March sounded from its start at Hot Plate Brewing to 3 locations that support 30% of Pittsfield residents that are food insecure, Berkshire Dream Center , Mercado de Vida and the Pittsfield Community Food Pantry , each with very different ways that they serve the people of the western-most part of the state. We hear stories of the folx they service, how the Food Bank aids their daily work and more.

Then we hear from Governor Maura Healey, who joined Monte for a second time on the March for the Food Bank. She talks about the difficulties states are facing in light pauses to SNAP benefits, how hunger impacts the wellbeing of the commonwealth and its citizens, and how it fits into some of the other issues currently on her docket.

Plus, we hear yesterday’s totals from the March to End Hunger's end in Greenfield and tell you other ways to support the Food Bank, no walking necessary, with two musically driven events in Northampton happening tonight and Friday.