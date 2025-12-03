© 2025 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Valley Players and Way Finders, McKinstry Market Garden

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 3, 2025 at 12:18 PM EST
We head to Sunderland where a timeless show, which is indicative of ours, is about to get on its feet for a special cause. The radio play version of the holiday tale, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” harnesses all of the goodwill of the movie but lets your imagination roam. Mission-driven theater company Valley Players will put on their version of this work over the next two weekends, complete with onstage sound effects, to raise money for our neighbors, Way Finders. We talk with Matteo Pangallo, Valley Players president, and Chris Rohmann, play director, and John Bidwell of Wayfinders about the collaboration. And, we get hands-on demonstrations of the wicked cool atmosphere of sounds that’ll be created by foley artist Chip Roughton. Perfect for Giving Tuesday!

Plus, we head to Chicopee to see the evolution of a 117-year-old family farm as it continues to bring fresh produce to the area in ways many don’t get a chance to see. McKinstry Farms and Market Garden may no longer be on its eponymous street, but the current generation has recently bloomed it into a new market, greenhouse, snack shack and ice cream shop and more. We get a tour of the new facilities and talk with Nicole, Wil, and Warren McKinstry about moving this family operation into the future.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
