Banjoist Tony Trischka, Franklin County Community Chorus, Word Nerd

Today it is an incredibly overstuffed Live Music Wednesday, complete with icons and holidays and spectacles galore.

Americana legend Tony Trischka joins us ahead of his show tonight at The Iron Horse in Northampton. The renaissance banjo player has performed with Bela Fleck, Peter Rowan, Darol Anger and way too many other notables to count, not to mention the ensembles he’s led or been a part of or the newer generation of players that have grown up listening to his incredibly versatile style. We get to chat with him about his career, latest album and the joys of creating tonight's holiday spectacular.

Then in Franklin County, the holidays are bringing the Franklin County Community Chorus together, led by much-beloved Music Director Paul Calcari, for a beautifully eclectic Holiday Concert this Sunday, Dec. 7. We hear a selection from a number of the chorus members and hear about the appeal of making a more timeless program that you can see at the upcoming show.