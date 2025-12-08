Not a Noplace, live band Jeanines, Wine Thunderdome

We explore the creative talents of our many interwoven communities. Not a Noplace is a nomadic QTBIPOC-centered open mic series inspired by Lucille Clifton’s poem, “what the mirror said.” The events are a whole body experience, holding space and spotlights for underrepresented voices and artistry in our area. We speak with organizer Camille Asia about the next open mic on Dec. 6 at the Northampton Center for the Arts.

We also hear the dreamy bedroom pop of the globetrotting Jeanines who get to join their western Mass. and Brooklyn components in our studios for Live Music Friday before you can hear them at The Drake in Amherst to celebrate their recently released album “How Long Can It Last.”