Not a Noplace, live band Jeanines, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 8, 2025 at 11:31 AM EST
The Fabulous 413 talks to Camille Asia, the founder and organizer of the QTBIPoC open mic series, Not a Noplace.
1 of 2  — IMG_8140.JPG
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 hears live music from band Jeanines.
2 of 2  — IMG_8135.JPG
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We explore the creative talents of our many interwoven communities. Not a Noplace is a nomadic QTBIPOC-centered open mic series inspired by Lucille Clifton’s poem, “what the mirror said.” The events are a whole body experience, holding space and spotlights for underrepresented voices and artistry in our area. We speak with organizer Camille Asia about the next open mic on Dec. 6 at the Northampton Center for the Arts.

We also hear the dreamy bedroom pop of the globetrotting Jeanines who get to join their western Mass. and Brooklyn components in our studios for Live Music Friday before you can hear them at The Drake in Amherst to celebrate their recently released album “How Long Can It Last.”

Plus, as the days dwindle, the time for bubbles is upon us. We head to Provisions in its new home in Thornes Marketplace to sample sparkling wines for the latest Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome with Benson Hyde and Toni DeLuca. We learn more about how you can sample the bubbly at their upcoming Champagne tasting.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
