Bramble and Blooms, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Mr. Universe

We’re bringing color to the drab days of New England winter with tulips, music, and aliens.

The history of aliens and our curiosity about their existence is a colorful one, and we speak with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, about the ties between conjectures of late Erich von Däniken and the TV show, “Pluribus.”

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra ( SSO ) is preparing to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. and inspire folx to dance in their aisles. The program “ Let’s Groove Tonight ” brings the sounds of Detroit and Philadelphia soul to their stage, so conductor William Waldrop, soloist Cherise Coaches, and SSO President Heather Caissey Roberts show us how the orchestra gets down.