MLK Jr. celebrations, new Eric Carle Museum exhibit, Rep. Jim McGovern

Today, we celebrate the struggles of the past and present and top it off with art, because art is how we endure.

Let’s make a sandwich of it and start with the struggle of the past, because it is Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday today, and the civil rights he pursued in his life loom large right now. A week of events throughout the city to honor those ideals he pursued kicks off today, so we speak with MLK Family Services President Shannon Rudder about this long-lasting celebration .

Then, we head to Amherst where we’re pairing cameras with the imagination of our littles at the Eric Carle Museum. Saturday sees the official opening of the exhibit, “ Click ,” which displays how photography has been used in children’s books for over 100 years. We explore this new exhibit and learn about their amazing film festival for bigger and littler kids with curator Isabel Ruiz Cano.