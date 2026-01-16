© 2026 New England Public Media

MLK Jr. celebrations, new Eric Carle Museum exhibit, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 16, 2026 at 2:05 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 visits the Eric Carle Museum for the new exhibit, "Click."
The Fabulous 413 visits the Eric Carle Museum for the new exhibit, "Click."
Today, we celebrate the struggles of the past and present and top it off with art, because art is how we endure.

Let’s make a sandwich of it and start with the struggle of the past, because it is Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday today, and the civil rights he pursued in his life loom large right now. A week of events throughout the city to honor those ideals he pursued kicks off today, so we speak with MLK Family Services President Shannon Rudder about this long-lasting celebration.

Then, we head to Amherst where we’re pairing cameras with the imagination of our littles at the Eric Carle Museum. Saturday sees the official opening of the exhibit, “Click,” which displays how photography has been used in children’s books for over 100 years. We explore this new exhibit and learn about their amazing film festival for bigger and littler kids with curator Isabel Ruiz Cano.

And, our first McGoverning with Congressman Jim McGovern of 2026 has only a few topics to cover, like the enduring overreach of the executive branch, especially regarding ICE operations, and what options the legislative branch has, the mounting pressures of relations with Venezuela, Iran, and Greenland, his crusade against hunger and more.

