The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Heartbeat Theater, Springfield Thunderbirds, live music with Almost Olive

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:15 AM EST
The Fabulous 413 is joined by Almost Olive for Live Music Friday.
A full weekend indeed.

A brand new theater company is bringing a much-lauded play to Easthampton for their debut production. Heartbeat Theater will perform a nuanced exploration of family, insight, and mental illness through David Auburn’s “PROOF” at CitySpace, and we talk with actor Kimberly Gaughan and director Jason Rose-Langston about both performance and process.

And, we meet with our friendly neighborhood ice hockey team, the Springfield Thunderbirds. They are the latest in a long line of AHL hockey teams to call western Mass. home, and we sit with President Nate Costa to hear how the team and organization does much more than score goals to engage with and create community, including a MLK Jr. matinee game this Monday.

Plus, Live Music Friday brings in Boston group Almost Olive who have been honing their sound through undergrad, graduate school, across New England and beyond. Jacqui Armbruster and Karl Henry make music that remains folx-based while being sonicly agnostic, and we give you a taste of what they will perform tonight in North Adams at Studio 9.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
