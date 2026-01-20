Heartbeat Theater, Springfield Thunderbirds, live music with Almost Olive

A full weekend indeed.

A brand new theater company is bringing a much-lauded play to Easthampton for their debut production. Heartbeat Theater will perform a nuanced exploration of family, insight, and mental illness through David Auburn’s “PROOF” at CitySpace , and we talk with actor Kimberly Gaughan and director Jason Rose-Langston about both performance and process.

And, we meet with our friendly neighborhood ice hockey team, the Springfield Thunderbirds . They are the latest in a long line of AHL hockey teams to call western Mass. home, and we sit with President Nate Costa to hear how the team and organization does much more than score goals to engage with and create community, including a MLK Jr. matinee game this Monday.