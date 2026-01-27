'The Bach Dialogues,' Lights! Camera! Greenfield!
Today amidst the snow, we give you two places where you can learn how interact with art in ways you may not have before.
For instance, it's not often that you get a chance to hear certain Bach works on the instruments that he originally composed them for, but a new recording seeks to remedy that with modern sensibilities. “The Bach Dialogues” is a union between keyboardist and former NPR host Christopher O'Riley, cellist Matt Haimovich, a viola da gamba and a clavichord to get as close to the original sounds of the works as possible. We speak with O’Riley about the collaboration and interpretation.
And in Greenfield, a film festival is putting the cameras in the hands of the people. Greenfield Community Television (GCTV) brings back its 6th annual Lights! Camera! Greenfield! Kicks off on Feb. 9 to challenge filmmakers to see just how fast creativity can move over two weeks. We speak with GCTV station manager Bella Levavi about last year's films and how they can help you to make your own.