'The Bach Dialogues,' Lights! Camera! Greenfield!

Today amidst the snow, we give you two places where you can learn how interact with art in ways you may not have before.

For instance, it's not often that you get a chance to hear certain Bach works on the instruments that he originally composed them for, but a new recording seeks to remedy that with modern sensibilities. “ The Bach Dialogues ” is a union between keyboardist and former NPR host Christopher O'Riley, cellist Matt Haimovich, a viola da gamba and a clavichord to get as close to the original sounds of the works as possible. We speak with O’Riley about the collaboration and interpretation.