Ice Art Festival, punk band The Iron Horse, Word Nerd

We head to Northampton, where this year’s annual Ice Art Festival is taking on a contemplative tinge with the community coming together to celebrate the life of longtime ice artist Dave Rothstein who was a lover of all things winter, especially where the cold season and art intersected. We chat with Park Hill Orchard's Russel Braen and others about the beautiful legacy he has left behind.

Speaking of art on one’s own terms, we see how the DIY scene and well-beloved venues are intersecting. The genderqueer noisepunk outfit, Film & Gender are wrapping up an 8-location tour with a late-night show at The Iron Horse on Jan. 31. We talk to the band about their new member, the intersection of community and politics, and the nuances of punk and DIY scenes before you can see their electrifying set.