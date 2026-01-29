© 2026 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Ice Art Festival, punk band The Iron Horse, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 29, 2026 at 11:32 AM EST
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

We head to Northampton, where this year's annual Ice Art Festival is taking on a contemplative tinge with the community coming together to celebrate the life of longtime ice artist Dave Rothstein who was a lover of all things winter, especially where the cold season and art intersected. We chat with Park Hill Orchard's Russel Braen and others about the beautiful legacy he has left behind.

Speaking of art on one's own terms, we see how the DIY scene and well-beloved venues are intersecting. The genderqueer noisepunk outfit, Film & Gender are wrapping up an 8-location tour with a late-night show at The Iron Horse on Jan. 31. We talk to the band about their new member, the intersection of community and politics, and the nuances of punk and DIY scenes before you can see their electrifying set.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, helps us repair some improvised vocabulary as we bring three very similar phrases concerning construction under our lexicographical microscope.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith