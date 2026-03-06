Jones Library renovation, Rep. Jim McGovern

Today we're centered on construction and destruction.

In the creation end, the Jones Library is in the middle of its massive restoration project and is spotting an end point on the horizon. So we head out to Amherst to see how things are going as the building keeps its historic facade and gets updated to the 21st century.

Decked out in hard hats and safety gear, we get a glimpse at some of the changes and improvements that are headed to the building, learn how you can be a part of this new construction with their top off ceremony this week, and where you can put your proverbial "John Hancock" on an actual part of the new building. Library Director Sharon Sharry, Development Director Lisa DeGrace, Facilities Supervisor George Hicks-Richards, and Project Supervisor Karl Beaumier take us around the site to see the edifice’s progress.