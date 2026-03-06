© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jones Library renovation, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:19 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 visits the Jones Library restoration and renovation project.
1 of 2  — PXL_20260305_172715394.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits the Jones Library restoration and renovation project.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
2 of 2  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

Today we're centered on construction and destruction.

In the creation end, the Jones Library is in the middle of its massive restoration project and is spotting an end point on the horizon. So we head out to Amherst to see how things are going as the building keeps its historic facade and gets updated to the 21st century.

Decked out in hard hats and safety gear, we get a glimpse at some of the changes and improvements that are headed to the building, learn how you can be a part of this new construction with their top off ceremony this week, and where you can put your proverbial "John Hancock" on an actual part of the new building. Library Director Sharon Sharry, Development Director Lisa DeGrace, Facilities Supervisor George Hicks-Richards, and Project Supervisor Karl Beaumier take us around the site to see the edifice’s progress.

And on the other end, our weekly chat with Congressman Jim McGovern is extremely alarmed by the war-instigating actions of our nation, especially as they attempt to bypass required congressional action, the issues with the latest farm bill, and his reflections on the Texas primaries.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSBOOKS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith