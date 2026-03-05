Sacred Harp Convention, Word Nerd

We're encouraging you to go out and sing.

Tim Eriksen, musical bon-vivant, renaissance performer, Amherst College professor of ethnomusicology, frequent collaborator with a wide swath of artists, founder of band Cordelia’s Dad and, most importantly, chair of the Western Mass Sacred Harp Convention taking place in Florence at Bombyx March 7-8. But in addition to educating the next generation in music and helping more than 300 people to sing together in one place, he has a number of other projects in the works.

We learn more about sacred harp singing as an American tradition as the nation peers into its 250th year, and learn about the many other things he’s getting up to, including a performance with a new ensemble at The Drake later this month, working with Rhiannon Giddens, touring the UK and Ireland and lots more.