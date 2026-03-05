© 2026 New England Public Media

Sacred Harp Convention, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 5, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST
The 2026 Western Mass Sacred Harp convention takes place March 7-8 at Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity in Florence, Mass..
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
We're encouraging you to go out and sing.

Tim Eriksen, musical bon-vivant, renaissance performer, Amherst College professor of ethnomusicology, frequent collaborator with a wide swath of artists, founder of band Cordelia’s Dad and, most importantly, chair of the Western Mass Sacred Harp Convention taking place in Florence at Bombyx March 7-8. But in addition to educating the next generation in music and helping more than 300 people to sing together in one place, he has a number of other projects in the works.

We learn more about sacred harp singing as an American tradition as the nation peers into its 250th year, and learn about the many other things he’s getting up to, including a performance with a new ensemble at The Drake later this month, working with Rhiannon Giddens, touring the UK and Ireland and lots more.

Plus, we tackle a listener question that explores the ties between you and me...or is it you and I? It’s both and everyone has an opinion about it, so Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, helps us discover why your ears lean towards pronouns the way that they do.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
