© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

United Way's Ski United, 'Calm and Candlelight,' Patriots send off

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 3, 2026 at 11:34 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 learns about the Ski United fundraiser happening Feb. 5, 2026 to benefit United Way of Franklin and Hampshire Region.
1 of 1  — grove.png
The Fabulous 413 learns about the Ski United fundraiser happening Feb. 5, 2026 to benefit United Way of Franklin and Hampshire Region.
Courtesy

Today is about gathering together and enjoying what the season has to give.

For the United Way of Hampshire and Franklin Counties, that means gathering on a slope and tackling the powder at Berkshire East. Ski United is a multifaceted fundraiser taking place Feb. 5 to support the organization's programming, and we chat with Executive Director Geoff Naunheim and committee member John Ebbets about the power of community in winter.

We also bring folx together in Amherst in song. "Calm and Candlelight" is an event hosted by South Church in Amherst based on practices and chants in the style of the monks from Taizé, France, and we speak with Reverend Susan Cartmell and Director of Music Marilyn Brayne about the centering practice of communal singing especially in these challenging times.

And, to get ready for the massive spectacle of the Super Bowl, three generations of football-loving Belmontes headed out this weekend to wish the Pats a good journey and a good game in San Francisco. We eavesdrop as the torch of the former New England Patriots correspondent of the handing off to the one of the future.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURESPORTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONEVENTSRELIGION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith