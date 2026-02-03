United Way's Ski United, 'Calm and Candlelight,' Patriots send off

Today is about gathering together and enjoying what the season has to give.

For the United Way of Hampshire and Franklin Counties, that means gathering on a slope and tackling the powder at Berkshire East. Ski United is a multifaceted fundraiser taking place Feb. 5 to support the organization's programming, and we chat with Executive Director Geoff Naunheim and committee member John Ebbets about the power of community in winter.

We also bring folx together in Amherst in song. "Calm and Candlelight" is an event hosted by South Church in Amherst based on practices and chants in the style of the monks from Taizé, France, and we speak with Reverend Susan Cartmell and Director of Music Marilyn Brayne about the centering practice of communal singing especially in these challenging times.

And, to get ready for the massive spectacle of the Super Bowl, three generations of football-loving Belmontes headed out this weekend to wish the Pats a good journey and a good game in San Francisco. We eavesdrop as the torch of the former New England Patriots correspondent of the handing off to the one of the future.