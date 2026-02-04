© 2026 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jacob's Pillow, 'Pride and Prejudice' on stage, Something Special Cafe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 4, 2026 at 12:04 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 visits Something Special Cafe in Granby, Massachusetts.
The Fabulous 413 visits Something Special Cafe in Granby, Massachusetts.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
A rendering of the new Doris Duke Theatre at Jacob's Pillow in Becket, Mass.
A rendering of the new Doris Duke Theatre at Jacob's Pillow in Becket, Mass.
Courtesy / Mecanoo Architects and Marvel

The dance mecca of the Berkshires, Jacob’s Pillow, has just announced that it is moving to a year-round model for its programming, launching with two online classes and two performances in its recently re-opened Doris Duke Theater. We speak with the executive and artistic director, Pamela Tatge, about this shift and the inspirational work on display this spring.

We also head to Ludlow where Jane Austen’s iconic enemies-to-lovers story finds its way onstage. The Exit 7 Players are performing a modern adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” for the next three weekends, and we chat with the show’s two leads, Heath Trudell and Emma Rucci, about the present day appeal of this 200-year-old source material.

And in Granby, a beloved spot is serving up the most local food they can find. Something Special Cafe has evolved from an only catering company into more concrete digs, and we speak with one of its two chefs, Laurie Bernier, about the shift to a brick and mortar eatery and the importance of serving locally-sourced breakfasts to the greater community.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
