Jacob's Pillow, 'Pride and Prejudice' on stage, Something Special Cafe

The dance mecca of the Berkshires, Jacob’s Pillow , has just announced that it is moving to a year-round model for its programming, launching with two online classes and two performances in its recently re-opened Doris Duke Theater. We speak with the executive and artistic director, Pamela Tatge, about this shift and the inspirational work on display this spring.

We also head to Ludlow where Jane Austen’s iconic enemies-to-lovers story finds its way onstage. The Exit 7 Players are performing a modern adaptation of “ Pride and Prejudice ” for the next three weekends, and we chat with the show’s two leads, Heath Trudell and Emma Rucci, about the present day appeal of this 200-year-old source material.