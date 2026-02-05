Artist Camille Turner, Word Nerd, WMEDC

Today is all about reparations, because we want a chance to repair and rebuild anew.

Aaron Vega is only a month into his tenure as president and CEO of the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council , but his ideas to restore the area as a sought after commodity for industries of all types are already taking shape. We speak with him about his vision for the organization’s future.

We also head to UMass Amherst, where a new exhibit seeking restoration in the future using the lessons of the past will soon open. “Land of the Free” is a multi-media series of 4 works by Canadian artist Camille Turner that look at the transatlantic slave trade through document, video and ritual. The artist takes us on a tour through the museum to explore these connections before you can see her and the pieces on display at the opening event Thursday night.