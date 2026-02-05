© 2026 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Artist Camille Turner, Word Nerd, WMEDC

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 5, 2026 at 10:48 AM EST
The Fabulous 413 tour Camille Turner's exhibit, "Land of the Free," on show at UMass Amherst.
1 of 3  — PXL_20260204_164053140.jpg
The Fabulous 413 tour Camille Turner's exhibit, "Land of the Free," on show at UMass Amherst.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 speaks with artist Camille Turner about her exhibit, "Land of the Free," on show at UMass Amherst.
2 of 3  — PXL_20260204_160838949.jpg
The Fabulous 413 speaks with artist Camille Turner about her exhibit, "Land of the Free," on show at UMass Amherst.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 3  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today is all about reparations, because we want a chance to repair and rebuild anew.

Aaron Vega is only a month into his tenure as president and CEO of the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council, but his ideas to restore the area as a sought after commodity for industries of all types are already taking shape. We speak with him about his vision for the organization’s future.

We also head to UMass Amherst, where a new exhibit seeking restoration in the future using the lessons of the past will soon open. “Land of the Free” is a multi-media series of 4 works by Canadian artist Camille Turner that look at the transatlantic slave trade through document, video and ritual. The artist takes us on a tour through the museum to explore these connections before you can see her and the pieces on display at the opening event Thursday night.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is also looking at the ways we fix things, namely our bodies as we delve into the etymology of the word “doctor,” and the myriad of uses it’s developed in its time.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
