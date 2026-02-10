Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia, Mr. Universe, Super Bowl

We’re boldly going forward with new projects.

One of those new projects is an initiative to check in on the proverbial health of cities across western Mass. with a brand new segment, “Mayor of the Month.” First up is the newly appointed leader of the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association , Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia . We talk about the importance of connecting with the community of his city and the very swift evolution into taking hold of its own destiny.

And, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, returns from a soft opening of a new astronomy institution in Pakistan to a very divided United States, but it’s the ongoing science, like new looks at the Orion constellation, that connects the circumstances in both countries.

Plus, despite the disappointment of yesterday, the true winners of the Superb Owl were all of us who got to witness the halftime show. We check in about the loss of the patriots and the incredibly patriotic show put on by Bad Bunny.