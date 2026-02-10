© 2026 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia, Mr. Universe, Super Bowl

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 10, 2026 at 11:12 AM EST
The Fabulous 413 talks to Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia for the first edition of Mayor of the Month.
1 of 1  — PXL_20260206_165155108.jpg
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We’re boldly going forward with new projects.

One of those new projects is an initiative to check in on the proverbial health of cities across western Mass. with a brand new segment, “Mayor of the Month.” First up is the newly appointed leader of the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association, Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia. We talk about the importance of connecting with the community of his city and the very swift evolution into taking hold of its own destiny.

And, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, returns from a soft opening of a new astronomy institution in Pakistan to a very divided United States, but it’s the ongoing science, like new looks at the Orion constellation, that connects the circumstances in both countries.

Plus, despite the disappointment of yesterday, the true winners of the Superb Owl were all of us who got to witness the halftime show. We check in about the loss of the patriots and the incredibly patriotic show put on by Bad Bunny.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
