The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

Double Edge Theatre, Fruit Fair, band Cécilia

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 11, 2026 at 11:11 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 visits Fruit Fair in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
The Fabulous 413 visits Fruit Fair in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
Today we have a trio of badass women who are smashing proverbial ceilings and bringing us closer together in their work.

For the past 27 years, Ashfield has been the home of the Double Edge Theater, a theater company that pushes the boundaries of how acting engages with the community. Founder Stacy Klein has recently released “An Alchemy of Living Culture,” a book that outlines not just the troupe’s history, but its philosophies behind embodying art. We talk with her about our discoveries within the book’s pages.

In Chicopee, a food desert is being transformed by the efforts of one grocer and its rooftop greenhouse. Fruit Fair has been in its location on Front Street for 90 years, but its new owners have decided to expand some of its offerings to stand out. We talk with co-owner Sam Newell about their drive towards inclusivity and food autonomy for the community.

And, there’s expansion of traditional music as well. Coming to Bombyx Feb. 12, Cécilia is a union of three renowned musicians on their respective instruments for forays into Celtic, Quebecois, and Cape Breton tunes. We chat with pianist Erin Leahy of the trio with Jennie Darby, Irish Dance teacher at Scoil Rince Bréifne Ó Ruairc, whose students are a part of this particular performance.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
