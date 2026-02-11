Double Edge Theatre, Fruit Fair, band Cécilia

Today we have a trio of badass women who are smashing proverbial ceilings and bringing us closer together in their work.

For the past 27 years, Ashfield has been the home of the Double Edge Theater, a theater company that pushes the boundaries of how acting engages with the community. Founder Stacy Klein has recently released “ An Alchemy of Living Culture ,” a book that outlines not just the troupe’s history, but its philosophies behind embodying art. We talk with her about our discoveries within the book’s pages.

In Chicopee, a food desert is being transformed by the efforts of one grocer and its rooftop greenhouse. Fruit Fair has been in its location on Front Street for 90 years, but its new owners have decided to expand some of its offerings to stand out. We talk with co-owner Sam Newell about their drive towards inclusivity and food autonomy for the community.