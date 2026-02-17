Trustees of Reservations, Triplex Cinema, Power of History

Love is in the air, and that love is taking many forms

One of which is conservation. The Trustees of Reservations are on a mission to conserve 30% of the Bay State’s natural resources for public use. After their successful acquisition of Beaver Brook Golf Course , there are even more efforts on the horizon. We speak with Katie Theoharides, president of the organization, about their next initiative, how you will see their efforts at the ballot box this year, and the fun things you can get up to with all this snow around.

There’s a whole season of love onscreen at the Triplex Cinema with a new series called “ Screwball Valentines .” From the tight dialogue of “The Thin Man” to the hapless antics in “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” the warts, scars, and triumphs of defeat shift these romances in important ways. We chat with Creative Director Ben Elliot about the many films they’re including.