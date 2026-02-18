Author John Sayles, musician Mtali Banda

Today is one of those awesome rare Live Music Tuesdays with local saxophonist and more, Mtali Banda , who has been honing his craft for years in the valley. Before his show at De La Luz in Holyoke this weekend, we hear from the musician and teacher as we dig into the themes of this upcoming show, which focus on Black history and art. We also hear from Damany Gordon of Genuine Culture LLC about bringing history in the making to western Massachusetts.

And Williams College’s most prolific son, John Sayles, has a brand new book out, “ Crucible ,” a historical novel of boggling scope that looks at the duality of Ford Motors as they strive to become completely autonomous by harvesting their own rubber and what that meant at a time of global and industrial crux. Spanning two continents, a little over 3 decades, with a whirlwind of characters, it may be his most intricate work so far, and we speak with the author about this new work before his book events in South Hadley and North Adams .