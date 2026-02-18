© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Author John Sayles, musician Mtali Banda

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 18, 2026 at 11:19 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 is joined by musician Mtali Banda.
1 of 2  — Screenshot 2026-02-18 111520.png
The Fabulous 413 is joined by musician Mtali Banda.
Chris Schwantner / NEPM
2 of 2  — 250211-John-Sayles-600-x-370.jpg
Oscar-nominated filmmaker John Sayles will talk about his new novel, Crucible, with NEPM reporter Jill Kaufmann at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Today is one of those awesome rare Live Music Tuesdays with local saxophonist and more, Mtali Banda, who has been honing his craft for years in the valley. Before his show at De La Luz in Holyoke this weekend, we hear from the musician and teacher as we dig into the themes of this upcoming show, which focus on Black history and art. We also hear from Damany Gordon of Genuine Culture LLC about bringing history in the making to western Massachusetts.

And Williams College’s most prolific son, John Sayles, has a brand new book out, “Crucible,” a historical novel of boggling scope that looks at the duality of Ford Motors as they strive to become completely autonomous by harvesting their own rubber and what that meant at a time of global and industrial crux. Spanning two continents, a little over 3 decades, with a whirlwind of characters, it may be his most intricate work so far, and we speak with the author about this new work before his book events in South Hadley and North Adams.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsBOOKSEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith