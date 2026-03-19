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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Hands on at Hettie Belle Farm, 'Enchanted April' play

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 19, 2026 at 9:00 PM EDT
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Easthampton Theater Company's production of Enchanted April
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Easthampton Theater Company's production of Enchanted April
courtesy of Easthampton Theater Company
Easthampton Theater Company's production of Enchanted April
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Easthampton Theater Company's production of Enchanted April
courtesy of Easthampton Theater Company
Easthampton Theater Company's production of Enchanted April
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Easthampton Theater Company's production of Enchanted April
courtesy of Easthampton Theater Company
Easthampton Theater Company's production of Enchanted April
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Easthampton Theater Company's production of Enchanted April
courtesy of Easthampton Theater Company

We put our efforts where our segments have been by heading up to the last of the 978 western Massachusetts towns we haven't visited yet and lend our efforts to the morning chores at Hettie Belle Farm in Warwick. The farm is a home to CISA Executive Director Jennifer Core, who shows us the ins and outs of caring for their many chickens, cattle, and copious amounts of sheep, many of whom have just given birth. From feeding to watering, and even getting to attach a brand new lamb to its mother, we get an inside hands-on look at the effort it truly takes to keep a working solvent farm going in Massachusetts.

And in Easthampton, we take a look at the friendships of women through the lens of a century. "Enchanted April" is a heartfelt comedy of connection centering 4 women, each of whom steps a bit outside of their comfort zone in Edwardian Europe. We speak with Michael Budnick, Louise Krieger and Katerina Midtskogen of the Easthampton Theater Company about this weekend's performance and how the work resonates a century after its setting.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREAGRICULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightTHEATERGENDERANIMALS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith