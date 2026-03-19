Hands on at Hettie Belle Farm, 'Enchanted April' play

We put our efforts where our segments have been by heading up to the last of the 978 western Massachusetts towns we haven't visited yet and lend our efforts to the morning chores at Hettie Belle Farm in Warwick. The farm is a home to CISA Executive Director Jennifer Core, who shows us the ins and outs of caring for their many chickens, cattle, and copious amounts of sheep, many of whom have just given birth. From feeding to watering, and even getting to attach a brand new lamb to its mother, we get an inside hands-on look at the effort it truly takes to keep a working solvent farm going in Massachusetts.

And in Easthampton, we take a look at the friendships of women through the lens of a century. "Enchanted April" is a heartfelt comedy of connection centering 4 women, each of whom steps a bit outside of their comfort zone in Edwardian Europe. We speak with Michael Budnick, Louise Krieger and Katerina Midtskogen of the Easthampton Theater Company about this weekend's performance and how the work resonates a century after its setting.