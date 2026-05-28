Treehouse Foundation, Rep. Jim McGovern

Today we are once again getting involved.

Because it’s the last days of Foster Care Awareness Month, and right at the base of Mt. Tom there’s an innovative model that’s introducing a neighborhood of care for folx of all ages. The Treehouse Foundation has built a community in Easthampton that seeks to blend the lives of seniors, children in foster care, and their families in one vision of support and growth. We head to their community center to talk with residents Sue Brow, Suzy Jubinville and Lynn Muth, along with Executive Director Erica Kuester to hear how this intergenerational framework is beneficial for all.