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The Fabulous 413

Treehouse Foundation, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:44 PM EDT
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Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
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Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

Today we are once again getting involved.

Because it’s the last days of Foster Care Awareness Month, and right at the base of Mt. Tom there’s an innovative model that’s introducing a neighborhood of care for folx of all ages. The Treehouse Foundation has built a community in Easthampton that seeks to blend the lives of seniors, children in foster care, and their families in one vision of support and growth. We head to their community center to talk with residents Sue Brow, Suzy Jubinville and Lynn Muth, along with Executive Director Erica Kuester to hear how this intergenerational framework is beneficial for all.

And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern is still bearing scorch marks from his fiery speech on the House floor. So our conversation explores the lack of a war powers resolution, the looming issues in Cuba, the impact loyalty to the oval office could have on midterms, the farm bill’s impact on small farms and SNAP and a whole lot more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSYOUTHCOMMUNITY ACTIONNATIONAL & WORLD NEWS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith