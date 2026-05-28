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The Fabulous 413

Berkshire International Film Festival, Fern Hill Farm, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 28, 2026 at 1:35 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 takes a tour of Fern Hill Farm.
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The Fabulous 413 takes a tour of Fern Hill Farm.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

This weekend is the 20th anniversary of the Berkshire International Film Festival, celebrating on screens across the southern Berkshires and bringing filmmakers of all ages and from all over the globe to present their work over 4 days of showings, meetups and conversations. We speak with festival ex. director Kelly Vickery about the festival’s origins, and how it’s blossomed into this year’s lineup.

We also head to Buckland to explore the burgeoning agriculture at Fern Hill Farm, where the farmers have taken on both new and old strategies to regenerative multi-generational farming. We speak with farmer Lindsay Allen about their alley cropping methods, how important trees are to the farm’s overall vision, and the things that urban farming has taught them about gathering the family together to work the land.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, sidesteps from some quirky restaurant slang into an exploration of the linguistic evolution of the word “dish” and some other dining terms that have taken similar journeys.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREAGRICULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightWord NerdFILM & MOVIESEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith