Berkshire International Film Festival, Fern Hill Farm, Word Nerd

This weekend is the 20th anniversary of the Berkshire International Film Festival , celebrating on screens across the southern Berkshires and bringing filmmakers of all ages and from all over the globe to present their work over 4 days of showings, meetups and conversations. We speak with festival ex. director Kelly Vickery about the festival’s origins, and how it’s blossomed into this year’s lineup.

We also head to Buckland to explore the burgeoning agriculture at Fern Hill Farm , where the farmers have taken on both new and old strategies to regenerative multi-generational farming. We speak with farmer Lindsay Allen about their alley cropping methods, how important trees are to the farm’s overall vision, and the things that urban farming has taught them about gathering the family together to work the land.