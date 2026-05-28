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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Music with Sophia St. Helen & Michael Lesko, winemaker Kate Norris, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 28, 2026 at 12:46 PM EDT
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Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
1 of 2  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

We are psyched about the long weekend, so we’re leaning into celebration.

And, on today’s show that means engaging with one of our favorite agricultural products, wine! Kate Norris is one of the winemakers at Division Wine Co., carefully crafting the grapes of the Pacific Northwest into reflections of both the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas with influences from her early years in the Loire Valley. We bring three teams of folx together for a supersized hyperlocal Thunderdome at Provisions Northampton.

We can’t celebrate without music, so Live Music Friday brings in a transatlantic duo creating bittersweet snapshots in time. Sophia St. Helen and Michael Lesko have just begun their journey of writing songs together, and we hear a bit of that new creativity before you can see them perform at The Parlor Room on May 23.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam-Webster, gets us to look at words as an atlas and marker for location as we delve into the sound and context of American Regionalisms.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERLive Music SessionsMUSICHISTORYWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith