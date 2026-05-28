Music with Sophia St. Helen & Michael Lesko, winemaker Kate Norris, Word Nerd

We are psyched about the long weekend, so we’re leaning into celebration.

And, on today’s show that means engaging with one of our favorite agricultural products, wine! Kate Norris is one of the winemakers at Division Wine Co. , carefully crafting the grapes of the Pacific Northwest into reflections of both the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas with influences from her early years in the Loire Valley. We bring three teams of folx together for a supersized hyperlocal Thunderdome at Provisions Northampton.

We can’t celebrate without music, so Live Music Friday brings in a transatlantic duo creating bittersweet snapshots in time. Sophia St. Helen and Michael Lesko have just begun their journey of writing songs together, and we hear a bit of that new creativity before you can see them perform at The Parlor Room on May 23.