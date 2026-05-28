Storytelling as Healing, 'Queer and How We Got Here'
Today has double book action to fill up your bookshelves with interesting connections.
“Storytelling as Healing” is a presentation at the Northampton Center for the Arts that seeks to center the power of storytelling, connection and community in the movement to end domestic violence and support survivors. The event will feature authors and readers of work that examines these topics while highlighting the power of the written word as a part of ongoing process and endurance. We speak to writers Patricia Lee Lewis and Mydalis Vera as well as Marianne Winters of Safe Passage about this Thursday’s event.
And speaking of important and powerful histories on the page, “Queer and How We Got Here” is a massive, wide-ranging new non-fiction graphic book from author-illustrator Hazel Newlevant that ties key moments and figures from queer history to their own life and gender journey. This Sunday, folx have a chance to meet them at Comics N' More in Easthampton and ask their own questions about this information packed tome, but we sit with the author first to see how their own life is inextricable from the ones that came before.