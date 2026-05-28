Storytelling as Healing, 'Queer and How We Got Here'

Today has double book action to fill up your bookshelves with interesting connections.

“ Storytelling as Healing ” is a presentation at the Northampton Center for the Arts that seeks to center the power of storytelling, connection and community in the movement to end domestic violence and support survivors. The event will feature authors and readers of work that examines these topics while highlighting the power of the written word as a part of ongoing process and endurance. We speak to writers Patricia Lee Lewis and Mydalis Vera as well as Marianne Winters of Safe Passage about this Thursday’s event.