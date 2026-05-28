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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Storytelling as Healing, 'Queer and How We Got Here'

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 28, 2026 at 1:24 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 interviews authors Patricia Lee Lewis and Mydalis Vera ahead of the "Storytelling as Healing" event to foster community among survivors of domestic violence.
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The Fabulous 413 interviews authors Patricia Lee Lewis and Mydalis Vera ahead of the "Storytelling as Healing" event to foster community among survivors of domestic violence.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today has double book action to fill up your bookshelves with interesting connections.

Storytelling as Healing” is a presentation at the Northampton Center for the Arts that seeks to center the power of storytelling, connection and community in the movement to end domestic violence and support survivors. The event will feature authors and readers of work that examines these topics while highlighting the power of the written word as a part of ongoing process and endurance. We speak to writers Patricia Lee Lewis and Mydalis Vera as well as Marianne Winters of Safe Passage about this Thursday’s event.

And speaking of important and powerful histories on the page, “Queer and How We Got Here” is a massive, wide-ranging new non-fiction graphic book from author-illustrator Hazel Newlevant that ties key moments and figures from queer history to their own life and gender journey. This Sunday, folx have a chance to meet them at Comics N' More in Easthampton and ask their own questions about this information packed tome, but we sit with the author first to see how their own life is inextricable from the ones that came before.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREBOOKSCOMMUNITY ACTIONLGBTQIA+LITERATUREHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith