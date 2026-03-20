Back Porch Festival preview, musician Sonny Singh, Rep. Jim McGovern

In two weeks, the city of Northampton will be flushed with sounds from all over the roots, traditional, and Americana diaspora. The 12th annual Back Porch Festival returns with a stellar lineup of 60 artists and musicians across a bevvy of 10 venues. We chat with the founder, organizer, and host of the Back Porch Radio Show , Jim Olsen, about some of the highlights you can see all over the city, and the new ways the event is connecting folx with music.

Then, we turn to a blend of the traditional and the modern with Sonny Singh and his project, “Sangat,” before his performance on March 16 at the Parlor Room . We hear how the combination of Sikh and Muslim devotionals and classical instruments resonates with the sounds of right now in this collaboration with Qais Essar and Sukmani bringing the rebab, tabla, and trumpet together to break boundaries and bring us together.