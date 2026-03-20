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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Back Porch Festival preview, musician Sonny Singh, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 20, 2026 at 9:22 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 speaks with musician Sonny Singh.
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The Fabulous 413 speaks with musician Sonny Singh.
Ernest Stuart / Courtesy
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
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Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

In two weeks, the city of Northampton will be flushed with sounds from all over the roots, traditional, and Americana diaspora. The 12th annual Back Porch Festival returns with a stellar lineup of 60 artists and musicians across a bevvy of 10 venues. We chat with the founder, organizer, and host of the Back Porch Radio Show, Jim Olsen, about some of the highlights you can see all over the city, and the new ways the event is connecting folx with music.

Then, we turn to a blend of the traditional and the modern with Sonny Singh and his project, “Sangat,” before his performance on March 16 at the Parlor Room. We hear how the combination of Sikh and Muslim devotionals and classical instruments resonates with the sounds of right now in this collaboration with Qais Essar and Sukmani bringing the rebab, tabla, and trumpet together to break boundaries and bring us together.

Plus, our weekly chat with Congressman Jim McGovern explores the running calculator of costs for this war, the question of oversight in the upcoming midterm elections, the looming disaster of the SAVE Act in light of those elections and more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICGOVERNMENT & POLITICSEVENTSFESTIVALSMcGoverning with McGovern
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith