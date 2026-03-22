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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Rosie Caine and her Wild Irish Shenanigans, Joe Kennedy III, Unsung Irish Music

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 22, 2026 at 1:44 PM EDT
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(from left) Michael Morgan, Chris Devine, and Rosemary Caine of Rosie Caine and her Wild Irish Shenanigans at the NEPM Studios.
1 of 2  — Fab 413: Wild Irish Shenanigans
(from left) Michael Morgan, Chris Devine, and Rosemary Caine of Rosie Caine and her Wild Irish Shenanigans at the NEPM Studios.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Joe Kennedy III (left) with congressman Jim McGovern at the 16th March for the Food Bank of Western Mass
2 of 2  — kennedy II 2.jpg
Joe Kennedy III (left) with congressman Jim McGovern at the 16th March for the Food Bank of Western Mass
Joe Kennedy III / Joe Kennedy III

It is the greenest of days; originally celebrating a saint driving out proverbial snakes, that has become a hallmark of the Irish-American community

So for this St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll chat with someone who spent time there being that connection between communities. After his tenure as congressman for the 4th district, Joe Kennedy III became special envoy to Northern Ireland during the Biden administration, learning more about their history, people, community, and economics in the process. We’ll get some of his insights from his experiences there.

Sounds of the emerald isle are coming to the stage of the Shea Theater this Sunday, March 22nd in the form of a sprawling and talented local supergroup. We gather a few of their number, Rosie Caine, Chris Devine, and Michael Morgan to talk about how the ensemble came together, Rosie’s late start with songwriting, and how the sounds of Ireland have influenced their other musical endeavors beyond Rosie Caine and her Wild Irish Shenanigans

And those Irish sounds are far reaching, so we’ll also mention some of our favorite Irish bands, so that if you don’t want to listen to yet another free U2 Album you don’t have to.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICINTERNATIONALGOVERNMENT & POLITICSHISTORYEDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith