Rosie Caine and her Wild Irish Shenanigans, Joe Kennedy III, Unsung Irish Music

It is the greenest of days; originally celebrating a saint driving out proverbial snakes, that has become a hallmark of the Irish-American community

So for this St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll chat with someone who spent time there being that connection between communities. After his tenure as congressman for the 4th district, Joe Kennedy III became special envoy to Northern Ireland during the Biden administration, learning more about their history, people, community, and economics in the process. We’ll get some of his insights from his experiences there.

Sounds of the emerald isle are coming to the stage of the Shea Theater this Sunday, March 22nd in the form of a sprawling and talented local supergroup. We gather a few of their number, Rosie Caine, Chris Devine, and Michael Morgan to talk about how the ensemble came together, Rosie’s late start with songwriting, and how the sounds of Ireland have influenced their other musical endeavors beyond Rosie Caine and her Wild Irish Shenanigans

And those Irish sounds are far reaching, so we’ll also mention some of our favorite Irish bands, so that if you don’t want to listen to yet another free U2 Album you don’t have to.