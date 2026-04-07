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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dave's Natural Garden, 'The Laramie Project' at GCC, 'Sounds, Tears, and Skins'

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 7, 2026 at 9:10 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to the production team behind Greenfield Community College's production of "The Laramie Project."
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to the production team behind Greenfield Community College's production of "The Laramie Project."
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Dave's Natural Garden for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Dave's Natural Garden for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Connecting the arts across the ocean are two western Mass. based composers, Kate Soper and John Aylward, who will each premiere their works in Florence this weekend. For the first time, the Ensemble Télémaque is touring with a project to collaborate with American composers to create music inspired by literary works connected to both the U.S. and Marseille. We speak with participating composers Soper and Aylward about working with this group of musicians and preview some of the spectacle you will hear as part of the program, "Sounds, Tears, and Skins."

We also meet members of Greenfield Community College’s upcoming production of “The Laramie Project,” a devised theater work that looks at the circumstances and impact of the murder of Matthew Shepard which sent shockwaves in Wyoming and beyond, inspiring increased LGBTQ+ activism and hate crime legislation. We speak to Alex West, Jesse Archambault, Ioana Teutsch, and Tom Geha; members of the production team of this work that continues to remain politically relevant.

And in Granby, a collaborative partnership is getting local produce on the tables of seniors. We head to Dave’s Natural Garden to learn more about the senior shares they provide through a partnership with CISA and local governance. There farmer Meghan Hastings shows us around not just their farm store, but how they’re significantly shifting their growing practices for a changing climate, as Claire Morenon of CISA and Andy Rogers of South Hadley's Council on Aging elaborate on how this triumvirate keeps the community healthier.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTURETHEATERLGBTQIA+MUSICEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith