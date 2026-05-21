Birding with David Sibley!!

Today is one big show and an accidental two-fer, because when you have one of the nation’s most renowned ornithologists living in your purview and the birds have just come back to the area for spring, that’s just too much perfect kismet to not lean into.

So we head out to go birding with author and illustrator David Sibley with NEPM President Matt Abramovitz, who is an avid birder himself, and our digital producer, Ayu Suryawan, to go on a hunt for the recently returned bobolink and hear about the trials they face in our region’s habitat.

We also learn good dos and don'ts for birders, tricks to bird calls and about Sibley’s work for the U.S. Postal service that ties into the 250th celebrations.

Plus, we get to try out today’s fundrive pledge incentive in the wild for ourselves and use NEPM’s own monocular to get a better glimpse of the birds with help from Sibley’s own very swanky telescope.