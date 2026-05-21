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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Birding with David Sibley!!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 21, 2026 at 9:21 AM EDT
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Ornithologist David Sibley points a bird out to Kaliis Smith.
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Ornithologist David Sibley points a bird out to Kaliis Smith.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 and NEPM President Matt Abramovitz goes birding with renowned ornithologist David Sibley.
2 of 4  — IMG_0648.JPG
The Fabulous 413 and NEPM President Matt Abramovitz goes birding with renowned ornithologist David Sibley.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
A red-winged blackbird sits on a branch.
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A red-winged blackbird sits on a branch.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
A bobolink sits in a field as a red-winged blackbird sits in the foreground.
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A bobolink sits in a field as a red-winged blackbird sits in the foreground.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today is one big show and an accidental two-fer, because when you have one of the nation’s most renowned ornithologists living in your purview and the birds have just come back to the area for spring, that’s just too much perfect kismet to not lean into.

So we head out to go birding with author and illustrator David Sibley with NEPM President Matt Abramovitz, who is an avid birder himself, and our digital producer, Ayu Suryawan, to go on a hunt for the recently returned bobolink and hear about the trials they face in our region’s habitat.

We also learn good dos and don'ts for birders, tricks to bird calls and about Sibley’s work for the U.S. Postal service that ties into the 250th celebrations.

Plus, we get to try out today’s fundrive pledge incentive in the wild for ourselves and use NEPM’s own monocular to get a better glimpse of the birds with help from Sibley’s own very swanky telescope.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREENVIRONMENTANIMALS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith