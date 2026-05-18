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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

'Queen Kelly' film restoration, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 18, 2026 at 11:24 PM EDT
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A restored version of "Queen Kelly" directed by Erich von Stroheim will screen at Amherst Cinema hosted by Milestone Films.
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A restored version of "Queen Kelly" directed by Erich von Stroheim will screen at Amherst Cinema hosted by Milestone Films.
Courtesy
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
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Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today we’re breaking open the old ways to impart a bit of depth while we honor several upcoming ends.

Tonight in Amherst, you have a chance to see a lost classic restored to the silver screen. “Queen Kelly” was a film plagued by problems with a hemorrhaging budget that was a death knell for silent movies. Tonight, Milestone Films will show their restored version of the film at Amherst Cinemas. We talk with company founders Dennis Doros and Amy Heller about the nuanced work of restoration, their mission to expand the cinematic canon, and the fun particulars of this movie that they’ll also explore in conversation after the screening.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and former Hampshire College astronomer, fresh from the penultimate graduation at Hampshire delves into the notes of Galileo that lead the world to further enlightenment on the heavens, but brought him ever closer to the chopping block.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFILM & MOVIESEVENTSMr. UniverseSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith