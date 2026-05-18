'Queen Kelly' film restoration, Mr. Universe

Today we’re breaking open the old ways to impart a bit of depth while we honor several upcoming ends.

Tonight in Amherst, you have a chance to see a lost classic restored to the silver screen. “Queen Kelly” was a film plagued by problems with a hemorrhaging budget that was a death knell for silent movies. Tonight, Milestone Films will show their restored version of the film at Amherst Cinemas . We talk with company founders Dennis Doros and Amy Heller about the nuanced work of restoration, their mission to expand the cinematic canon, and the fun particulars of this movie that they’ll also explore in conversation after the screening.