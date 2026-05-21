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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

6th annual Odenong Powwow, Growing a Bunch Farm, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 21, 2026 at 5:07 PM EDT
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The latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight checks out wool operations at Growing a Bunch Farm in Ashfield.
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The latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight checks out wool operations at Growing a Bunch Farm in Ashfield.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Growing a Bunch in Ashfield, Massachusetts. Owner Lisa Fortin hand-dyed the wool of the sweater that Monte Belmonte (right) is wearing.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Growing a Bunch in Ashfield, Massachusetts. Owner Lisa Fortin hand-dyed the wool of the sweater that Monte Belmonte (right) is wearing.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
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Today we return to its regular largess with several ways that the community writ large is expanding.

This weekend the 6th annual Odenong Powwow returns to Amherst Regional Highschool honoring the Indigenous traditions and culture of our corner of Turtle Island. We speak with founder Justin Beatty about the lessons learned in all of his years of producing the event and about the foods, folx and community that grows through celebrations like this.

On Growing a Bunch Farm, owner Lisa Fortin has connected with sheep and lamb farmers across the northeast to create amazing yarn color scapes and skeins. We chat with her about the summer camps she teaches, the bottle necks in fiber processing, and get to see some of her dyeing operations up close.

And, in our weekly chat with Congressman Jim McGovern, the representative is so mired in D.C. ongoings that he may not make it home for the long weekend, but he still finds time to reminisce on the late Barney Frank, break down the constitutional crisis inherent in the possible January 6 reparations, and lessons we all should be taking and acting upon from the civil rights movements of the past.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightNATIVE AMERICANSHISTORYAGRICULTUREMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSANIMALS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith