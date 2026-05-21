6th annual Odenong Powwow, Growing a Bunch Farm, Rep. Jim McGovern

Today we return to its regular largess with several ways that the community writ large is expanding.

This weekend the 6th annual Odenong Powwow returns to Amherst Regional Highschool honoring the Indigenous traditions and culture of our corner of Turtle Island. We speak with founder Justin Beatty about the lessons learned in all of his years of producing the event and about the foods, folx and community that grows through celebrations like this.

On Growing a Bunch Farm , owner Lisa Fortin has connected with sheep and lamb farmers across the northeast to create amazing yarn color scapes and skeins. We chat with her about the summer camps she teaches, the bottle necks in fiber processing, and get to see some of her dyeing operations up close.