"Legoland: A Dark Comedy," Arrowhead Herman Melville estate
Today is about friendship and literature.
We head to CitySpace in Easthampton where a brand-new theater company is kicking its first production out of the nest. “Legoland: A Dark Comedy” is an amazing coming-of-age story about the impact of change and teenage fixation between two siblings who find themselves on an incredible journey to restore imbalance. We speak with the founders and actors of Why’s It Gotta Be? Theater Company about the group’s founding, how cardboard and puppetry fit into this production, and where this beginning fits in their mission to present fresh queer voices and stories onstage.
Then, we head to the Berkshires to watch whales, or the hills that inspired tales of the sea at least. Arrowhead, Herman Melville’s country estate has just opened for public visits, so we get a tour with Berkshire Historical Society Director Leslie Herzberg to get some insight into the author’s life and friendship with neighboring author Nathaniel Hawthorne. Plus, we learn some of the challenges that arise when restoring a historical house to reflect the time period of its most famous residents.