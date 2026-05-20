"Legoland: A Dark Comedy," Arrowhead Herman Melville estate

Today is about friendship and literature.

We head to CitySpace in Easthampton where a brand-new theater company is kicking its first production out of the nest. “ Legoland : A Dark Comedy” is an amazing coming-of-age story about the impact of change and teenage fixation between two siblings who find themselves on an incredible journey to restore imbalance. We speak with the founders and actors of Why’s It Gotta Be? Theater Company about the group’s founding, how cardboard and puppetry fit into this production, and where this beginning fits in their mission to present fresh queer voices and stories onstage.