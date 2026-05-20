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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

"Legoland: A Dark Comedy," Arrowhead Herman Melville estate

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 20, 2026 at 10:46 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits Herman Melville's estate in the Berkshires.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Herman Melville's estate in the Berkshires.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Herman Melville's estate, Arrowhead.
2 of 2  — IMG_0467.JPG
The Fabulous 413 visits Herman Melville's estate, Arrowhead.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today is about friendship and literature.

We head to CitySpace in Easthampton where a brand-new theater company is kicking its first production out of the nest. “Legoland: A Dark Comedy” is an amazing coming-of-age story about the impact of change and teenage fixation between two siblings who find themselves on an incredible journey to restore imbalance. We speak with the founders and actors of Why’s It Gotta Be? Theater Company about the group’s founding, how cardboard and puppetry fit into this production, and where this beginning fits in their mission to present fresh queer voices and stories onstage.

Then, we head to the Berkshires to watch whales, or the hills that inspired tales of the sea at least. Arrowhead, Herman Melville’s country estate has just opened for public visits, so we get a tour with Berkshire Historical Society Director Leslie Herzberg to get some insight into the author’s life and friendship with neighboring author Nathaniel Hawthorne. Plus, we learn some of the challenges that arise when restoring a historical house to reflect the time period of its most famous residents.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETHEATERLGBTQIA+HISTORYLITERATURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith