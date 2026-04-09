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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Saxophonist Nick Hempton, 'Gloria!' at the SSO, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 9, 2026 at 5:28 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 speaks with Springfield Symphony Orchestra President Heather Caisse Roberts and guest conductor Kedrick Armstrong about the SSO upcoming concert, "Gloria!"
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The Fabulous 413 speaks with Springfield Symphony Orchestra President Heather Caisse Roberts and guest conductor Kedrick Armstrong about the SSO upcoming concert, "Gloria!"
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
2 of 2  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

Spring seems to finally be spring-ing, and you can hear it though in the music in the air.

Tanglewood Learning Institute's inaugural spring programming continues with a touch of jazz. Renowned saxophonist Nick Hempton brings his organ trio into their illustrious halls on April 10, and we talk with the hard bop-enthusiast about his ska origins, emigration from Australia to the U.S., his latest album, “Horns Locked,” and more.

And, this Saturday sees another look at the transatlantic connections through scores with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO). Their upcoming program, “Gloria!: From Vivaldi to Gershwin” centers a truly massive piece by French composer Francis Poulenc while connecting works from France to Italy to the US. We speak with guest conductor Kedrick Armstrong as well as SSO President Heather Caisse Roberts about the upcoming performance on April 11 and connecting communities with music.

Plus, Rep. Jim McGovern is just as baffled and on edge from the executive office’s actions this week but still finds time to speak with us about his recent tour of an ICE facility, ongoing issues with a wide array of social benefits including SNAP, and more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEVENTSMUSICEDUCATIONMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith