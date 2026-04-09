Saxophonist Nick Hempton, 'Gloria!' at the SSO, Rep. Jim McGovern

Spring seems to finally be spring-ing, and you can hear it though in the music in the air.

Tanglewood Learning Institute 's inaugural spring programming continues with a touch of jazz. Renowned saxophonist Nick Hempton brings his organ trio into their illustrious halls on April 10, and we talk with the hard bop-enthusiast about his ska origins, emigration from Australia to the U.S., his latest album, “Horns Locked,” and more.

And, this Saturday sees another look at the transatlantic connections through scores with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO). Their upcoming program, “ Gloria!: From Vivaldi to Gershwin ” centers a truly massive piece by French composer Francis Poulenc while connecting works from France to Italy to the US. We speak with guest conductor Kedrick Armstrong as well as SSO President Heather Caisse Roberts about the upcoming performance on April 11 and connecting communities with music.