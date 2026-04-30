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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Amherst Media, 'Rowdies in Love,' Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 30, 2026 at 6:20 PM EDT
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"Rowdies in Love" comes to Jacob's Pillow to begin the 2026 spring season.
1 of 3  — nicole wilson.jpg
"Rowdies in Love" comes to Jacob's Pillow to begin the 2026 spring season.
Courtesy / Nicole Wilson
The Fabulous 413 visits Amherst Media to learn about their upcoming gala.
2 of 3  — PXL_20260427_203252577.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Amherst Media to learn about their upcoming gala.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
3 of 3  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

Today we’re gathering our communities together to make something new.

Amherst Media takes the tools of tv, video, and podcasting and puts them in the hands of a public eager to create their own content for themselves, and the people of their community. We take a tour of the oldest continuously operating public access station in the nation, and learn how you can both celebrate and support them this weekend at their gala from executive director Rachael Figurasmith, board president Jennifer Shiao, and board member Andrew Hart.

Then we head to Becket where Jacob’s Pillow’s inaugural spring season brings an examination of sound, body, and connection through intercontinental pathways. Rowdies in Love returns to Jacob’s Pillow this weekend, having honed the vision birthed from Hari Krishnan and his company inDance at the Pillow Lab. We’ll speak with the choreographer and dancers Spenser Stroud and Eury German about the many manners of affection that manifest in the work as Indian Classical dance meets modern body movements.

And congressman Jim McGovern addresses the press correspondent’s dinner events, Hegseth’s defense of our actions in Iran, his attempts to fight for the steadily eviscerated Farm Bill, SCOTUS’ demolishing of the Voting Rights Act and more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREDANCEEVENTSMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMEDIA
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith