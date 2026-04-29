'Watching Mr. Pearson,' musician Madeline Peyroux, Mr. Universe

Today we’re basking in the afterglow of the Easthampton Film Festival as we turn our attention to another film that is locally grounded. “ Watching Mr. Pearson ” is a beautiful look at fame, legacy, memory and care through an aging actor and his two caretakers. We speak with the core of the movie’s production team, Samantha Valletta and Dillon Bentlage, about the process of completing this work before you can see it for yourself at Greenfield Garden Cinemas April 29.

And on April 29, the HOPE Center for the Arts will be filled with an ongoing legacy of vocal prowess. Madeleine Peyroux joins us before she takes the stage to talk about the political arc of her recent albums, the joys of collaboration and the winding road her sound has taken to get to this point.