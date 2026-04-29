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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

'Watching Mr. Pearson,' musician Madeline Peyroux, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 29, 2026 at 9:49 AM EDT
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Musician Madeleine Peyroux will visit the HOPE Center for the Arts on April 29.
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Musician Madeleine Peyroux will visit the HOPE Center for the Arts on April 29.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today we’re basking in the afterglow of the Easthampton Film Festival as we turn our attention to another film that is locally grounded. “Watching Mr. Pearson” is a beautiful look at fame, legacy, memory and care through an aging actor and his two caretakers. We speak with the core of the movie’s production team, Samantha Valletta and Dillon Bentlage, about the process of completing this work before you can see it for yourself at Greenfield Garden Cinemas April 29.

And on April 29, the HOPE Center for the Arts will be filled with an ongoing legacy of vocal prowess. Madeleine Peyroux joins us before she takes the stage to talk about the political arc of her recent albums, the joys of collaboration and the winding road her sound has taken to get to this point.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and formerly Hampshire College,talks about the loss of Hampshire and how it resonates on a larger scale against a backdrop of ongoing federal cuts to science agencies, even in the wake of the successful Artemis mission.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICFILM & MOVIESEVENTSSCIENCEMr. Universe
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith