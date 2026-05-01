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The Fabulous 413

The BoDeans, music with Emily Wells, Sixteen Acres Garden Center

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:41 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits Sixteen Acres Garden Center for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Sixteen Acres Garden Center for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today is a garden sandwich with musical bread.

Next door to us at the HOPE Center for the Arts, a heartland-grown sound that’s been honed for 40+ years takes the stage in Springfield. The BoDeans formed in Wisconsin but have brought their take on roots music into the 21st century, and we speak with founder Kurt Neumann about his time in the music industry and more before you can see their show May 3.

Polyglot Emily Wells is known for her inventive and evocative take with the music that she makes. One of the most interesting of which is shifting some of the more electronic all-in-one approach to more acoustic instrumental arrangements. She joins us alongside her string quartet of friends for Live Music Friday as her Antenna Cloud Farm residency concludes with a concert at The Shea Theater on May 2.

And on the eastern edge of Springfield, the Sixteen Acres Garden Center has been bringing color to the yards and landscape of the area for almost 65 years. We take a tour of what spring is bringing to their facilities and learn about early pitfalls new gardeners can avoid.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsCISA Local Hero SpotlightEVENTS
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte