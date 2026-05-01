The BoDeans, music with Emily Wells, Sixteen Acres Garden Center

Today is a garden sandwich with musical bread.

Next door to us at the HOPE Center for the Arts, a heartland-grown sound that’s been honed for 40+ years takes the stage in Springfield. The BoDeans formed in Wisconsin but have brought their take on roots music into the 21st century, and we speak with founder Kurt Neumann about his time in the music industry and more before you can see their show May 3.

Polyglot Emily Wells is known for her inventive and evocative take with the music that she makes. One of the most interesting of which is shifting some of the more electronic all-in-one approach to more acoustic instrumental arrangements. She joins us alongside her string quartet of friends for Live Music Friday as her Antenna Cloud Farm residency concludes with a concert at The Shea Theater on May 2.