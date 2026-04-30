'Don't mind if I do' art exhibit, Word Nerd

Today we immerse ourselves in an exhibit that seeks to make sure everyone has access to art with temporal freedom in that connection.

“ Don’t mind if I do ” is a collaborative experiment to demonstrate how temporary changes in power structures create pathways of access for visitors, artists and staff anchored by a conveyor belt that brings artworks to visitors who are invited to sit around comfortable furniture and engage with it directly. We head to Smith College Museum of Art to engage with it in person alongside curator Emma Chubb and learn how the public of western Mass. has been interacting with it and what the museum has done to make it 413 specific.

We also get to speak with the artist behind the whole work, Finnegan Shannon , and the traveling curator of the piece, Lauren Leving , to hear about its origins and some of the hidden nuances that have resonated with folx in its travels around the country.