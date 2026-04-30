© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

'Don't mind if I do' art exhibit, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 30, 2026 at 11:23 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 visits the Smith College Museum of Art to see the exhibit, "Don't mind if I do."
1 of 2  — PXL_20260423_144211174.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits the Smith College Museum of Art to see the exhibit, "Don't mind if I do."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today we immerse ourselves in an exhibit that seeks to make sure everyone has access to art with temporal freedom in that connection.

Don’t mind if I do” is a collaborative experiment to demonstrate how temporary changes in power structures create pathways of access for visitors, artists and staff anchored by a conveyor belt that brings artworks to visitors who are invited to sit around comfortable furniture and engage with it directly. We head to Smith College Museum of Art to engage with it in person alongside curator Emma Chubb and learn how the public of western Mass. has been interacting with it and what the museum has done to make it 413 specific.

We also get to speak with the artist behind the whole work, Finnegan Shannon, and the traveling curator of the piece, Lauren Leving, to hear about its origins and some of the hidden nuances that have resonated with folx in its travels around the country.

After which we tap Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, to get into the very weird way we talk about the vegetation we eat.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREVISUAL ARTSWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith