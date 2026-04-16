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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dusty Goat Farm, 'Acting Class,' Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 16, 2026 at 11:17 AM EDT
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Creator Patric Madden [right] and producer Urgyen Joshi [left] speak to The Fabulous 413 about their production of "Acting Class: 2 Fast, 2 Furrious."
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Creator Patric Madden [right] and producer Urgyen Joshi [left] speak to The Fabulous 413 about their production of "Acting Class: 2 Fast, 2 Furrious."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today, as always, we’re trying to build community, so we chat with some folx that are taking new approaches to just that

In East Longmeadow, a couple of goats have paved the way by slowly turning one plot back to the farmland it once was. Dusty Goat Farm is growing microgreens, and has just evolved its thriving farmers’ market into wholesale for the area. We speak with owner Erin Sewell about the many benefits of baby greens.

In Easthampton, “Acting Class: 2 Fast, 2 Furrious” is the second iteration of a show from last year’s Pay-It-Forward cohort featuring a blend of theatrical traditions from commedia dell’arte to clowning to, of course, drag. We speak with creator Patric Madden and producer Urgyen Joshi about their respective personas in the show and making the audience a true part of the show which opens on Friday.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, explores the connection of where we sit and where we grow with a phrase and its eggcorn and question whether we should deep seat or deep seed our fears and hopes.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETHEATERLGBTQIA+CISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERLANGUAGE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith