Dusty Goat Farm, 'Acting Class,' Word Nerd

Today, as always, we’re trying to build community, so we chat with some folx that are taking new approaches to just that

In East Longmeadow, a couple of goats have paved the way by slowly turning one plot back to the farmland it once was. Dusty Goat Farm is growing microgreens, and has just evolved its thriving farmers’ market into wholesale for the area. We speak with owner Erin Sewell about the many benefits of baby greens.

In Easthampton, “ Acting Class: 2 Fast, 2 Furrious ” is the second iteration of a show from last year’s Pay-It-Forward cohort featuring a blend of theatrical traditions from commedia dell’arte to clowning to, of course, drag. We speak with creator Patric Madden and producer Urgyen Joshi about their respective personas in the show and making the audience a true part of the show which opens on Friday.